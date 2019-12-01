Supporting Our Local Businesses

During the time I was transitioning from my previous position and preparing to begin in my new role with LIBA, I had an interesting conversation in the car with our high school daughter. We were talking about it, and she looked at me and said, “Why the change in jobs?” What a great question!

As soon as she asked, I took just a moment to pause and collect my thoughts. There are a few good reasons:

First and foremost, I love Lincoln and I love Nebraska. Although I have not spent my whole life here, Lincoln IS my home. Because of my love and passion for our community, I can’t think of a better role than one that allows me to dedicate my time and energy to bettering it. I love helping other people. I found this role with LIBA as an opportunity to help our business community in many ways. I am primarily motivated by LIBA’s focus on education for members and the community. By building relationships and finding ways to help businesses through education, connection, and advocacy, I want to see businesses in our community grow and prosper. Learning about the businesses and being able to connect businesspeople is such a cool thing to be able to do. I’m prepared to be a resource for business leaders in our community, developing relationships with them and adding value to their businesses and lives. I want to help Lincoln remain a place where our kids and grandkids are proud to live, work, and raise their families. What greater gift to the next generation than the long-term stability and prosperity of our community. Finally, I enjoy shopping at our locally-owned businesses. Lincoln offers many great restaurants, stores, and services. In this role, I plan to increase how we promote and support our local businesses.

I felt great about myself and my response to her question—one that was thoughtful and from the heart. Her response was, “Ok, cool.” Coming from a teenager, I take that as a win. Now thinking back on that conversation, this sums up why I was so passionate about going through the selection process to become the president of LIBA. My family and I are thankful for all the opportunities and security we have here in Lincoln. It is a good place to raise a family and do business, and I intend to help keep it that way. I hope you and your family enjoy Lincoln like we do, and please get involved with LIBA if you’re not already and want be a part of strengthening our community.

I also encourage you and your family to support our locally-owned businesses, especially during this holiday season. Oftentimes, our initial thought is to jump online and just “order it” because it’s easy. I understand this and have been guilty of doing the exact thing. However, this holiday season, I invite you to join me and our family in the effort to shop local. Remember, supporting local businesses is putting money back into our community.

The Lincoln Independent Business Association is made up of approximately 1,300 members who strive for lower taxes, government efficiency, less government regulation, and a better environment for creating jobs and promoting business growth in Lincoln and Lancaster County. Learn more online at www.liba.org or call (402) 466-3419.

