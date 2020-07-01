Engineered Controls: The Leader in Building Technology Solutions

We Make Buildings Smarter

As a leading building control technology contractor in Nebraska and Iowa, Engineered Controls’ goal is to provide customers with products and services to create efficient, safe, and comfortable building environments.

Established in 1994, Engineered Controls offers a complete turnkey building control solution including system design, new construction, and owner-direct retrofit sales, installation, repair service, and preventive maintenance work for smart buildings. In their 26 years of operation, Engineered Controls has provided innovative and cost-effective building control solutions to over 3,000 satisfied customers.

With offices in Lincoln and Omaha, today Engineered Controls employs over 100 people throughout Nebraska and Iowa and their employees collectively represent over 850 years of industry experience. When combined with their hands-on experience, this ensures that their clients receive the most cost-effective and professional service. Engineered Controls is a fully licensed electrical contracting firm in Nebraska and Iowa with journeyman and apprentice electricians on staff.

As an Authorized Control Integrator contractor for Honeywell, Inc., Engineered Controls provides a very valuable function in bridging the gap between mega technology companies like Honeywell and their thousands of commercial customers who use Honeywell building technology products every day. The team offers a wide range of products and services in the areas of advanced HVAC building controls, building automation systems, facility system integration, energy management, lighting systems, energy metering systems, gas detection and refrigerant monitoring systems, intrusion detection, video surveillance, and access control systems and parking management systems.

Engineered Controls’ experience in building control technologies extends across a wide spectrum of facility types including commercial office, health care, industrial, government and military, hotels, museums, sports and entertainment, educational, and public buildings.

For the past 26 years, Engineered Controls has consistently ranked in the top three of Honeywell’s Elite ACI Direct club of advanced building automation contractors. This award is presented annually to only 10 of the top contractors in the nation and its designation is based on a dozen rigorous criteria including reputation in the marketplace, outstanding service to customers, and expert technical knowledge on staff. Additionally, Engineered Controls has been honored to receive Honeywell’s National Contractor of the Year award on four different occasions.

At Engineered Controls, their goal is to build strong and lasting relationships with their customers by providing value and experience that is unparalleled in the industry. They strive to excel in all aspects of their business, offering quality services in a timely manner but at affordable rates. Whether your needs are a simple component repair or a fully integrated building automation system, Engineered Controls is ready to provide you the building control technologies and support you need.

For more information about how Engineered Controls may be of personal service to you, please visit the website, call, or stop by the Lincoln or Omaha locations.