Supporting Nonprofits in Lincoln, NE – 2020 (January – July)

Supporting Nonprofits

At Strictly Business, we think it is so important to support local nonprofits! Charitable groups and their staff, along with volunteers and donors, provide essential services and resources all across our state. These organizations also create jobs in our community, allowing many people to fulfill their greater purpose by doing what they love while touching lives and truly making a difference.

As businesspeople, we are invested in the efforts of our local nonprofits because they allow us to cultivate an environment of support and relationship building. One of the keys to engaging local communities is to understand the issues that affect them the most, and nonprofit leaders often understand better than anyone the needs of the community they’re in and the best ways to meet them. When our nonprofits receive enough support to lift them up to the decision-making infrastructure here in Lincoln, they can catalyze positive growth and opportunity. Oftentimes, their reach extends beyond city limits to make an impact at the state, national, and/or global level.

In a community that understands the importance of giving back and places a lot of value in it, you’ll also find it to be a big part of corporate culture here in small and large businesses alike.

There are many reasons why a business should make charitable giving a part of their corporate structure. Not only does it result in tax deductions and good publicity, it increases networking opportunities! If you sponsor a fundraising event and show your support by attending as well, you open the door to meet many other people from around the community who either also support the organization or have been touched by the organization’s efforts.

It doesn’t require a huge corporation with an expendable budget to make a difference. Monetary donations aren’t the only form of giving. There are a variety of ways to support the valuable work that our nonprofits are doing everyday throughout the year, such as hosting a donation drive, volunteering time and skills, participating in special events, helping to raise awareness, and so on. Ultimately, supporting a nonprofit that aligns with the values of you business will generate positivity around your brand.

Since our local nonprofits do their part to help everyone in our community lead happier, healthier, and more fulfilling lives, we want to do our part to bring awareness to their efforts. We do this through our Supporting Nonprofit feature and sharing their exciting news with all our readers throughout the year. We encourage our readers to flag the names, logos, and mission statements of the nonprofits highlighted in this feature. Keep them in mind when considering ways to give to back, whether it’s through your business, referral/tips group, membership-based association, or it’s something you choose to do on your own time.

As consumers, we need to be conscious of our purchasing decisions, staying informed and choosing to do business with companies that make an effort to support nonprofits in the community. This is something we can all do. Leveraging resources to further reinforce the mission of a charity that you are passionate about has a ripple effect, as does setting an example, participating in events, and getting others involved.

Thank you to all the following nonprofit organizations for all the amazing work you do here in the Lincoln area! Together, we can continue to make Lincoln the best place to live, work, and play.

We have compiled a list of excellent nonprofits, all of which need and welcome your support, and encourage you to get involved with these organizations!

(Click on a thumbnail below to jump to an organization or continue scrolling to read about each)

Angels Theatre Company creates engaging theatre to promote artistic growth, foster community relationships, and raise social awareness. Angels Theatre Company nurtures and celebrates theatre artists while engaging our community in quality live theatre. Angels Theatre Company is committed to community engagement and improving the quality of life in our community by providing opportunities for artistic growth. By celebrating the work of the playwright and theatre literature through exposure, development, and production. By educating, training, and supporting theatre artists in the community. By honoring diversity in our artistic explorations. By drawing focus to the work of women theatre artists whenever possible. To learn more, visit www.angelscompany.org or contact (562) 686-9247 / AngelsTheatreCo@gmail.com.

Back to Top

For over 20 years, Domesti-PUPS has been supporting people in our local, regional, and national communities through the assistance of animals. From therapy dogs in the classroom motivating children to pet therapy visitations in nursing homes, hospitals, and assisted living centers, Domesti-PUPS pet therapy teams bring a bit of brightness through their furry encounters. The organization’s service dog teams provide increased independence when paired with a disabled partner. These highly-skilled canines can turn on lights, provide balance and mobility, retrieve dropped items, bring a bottle of water from a refrigerator, respond to medical emergencies such as a seizure or a diabetic high or low, and open doors both literally and figuratively. Some even provide life-saving measures for their disabled partners. Learn more online at www.domesti-pups.org.

Back to Top

Aiding Angels is a local, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization providing FREE, professional housecleaning to the cancer heroes in our community during one of the most stressful times of their lives. A clean home and environment contributes to the welfare and recovery of patients.

Brenda Schwery, local business owner of Maid To Please, has provided free home cleaning services for years through another foundation where women with cancer are the only recipients. In response to an overwhelming number of requests from not only women, but also men and children, Brenda founded Aiding Angels. Now, the void is filled and the much-needed help is extended to everyone— men, women, and children regardless of financial status—going through cancer treatment or hospice due to cancer.

For more information on Aiding Angels, please visit www.aidingangels.com or contact Brenda at (402) 434-2472.

Back to Top

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from two of our nation’s top killers, heart disease (No. 1) and stroke (No. 5). Powered by millions of volunteers nationwide, the Association’s goal is to improve the cardiovascular health of Americans by 20% by 2020, while reducing deaths from heart disease and stroke by 20%. Currently, one person dies every 40 seconds from heart disease and stroke. Through events right here in Lincoln like the Heart Walk, Go Red for Women, and Heart Ball, that startling statistic can change.

For more information, visit www.heart.org/lincoln.

Back to Top

Angels Among Us provides financial assistance to families whose children are battling pediatric cancer. Any family living in or being treated in Nebraska is eligible to apply. Once approved, families are provided with $500 a month for the length of their entire treatment plan, up to three years, to help them stay financially stable during treatment. Funds are paid directly to the creditor, which ensures that funds are used for their intended purpose.

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, a family’s life as they know it comes to an abrupt halt. Unfortunately, their monthly expenses do not. Since 2006, Angels Among Us has assisted nearly 450 families with $1.9 million in support.

There are angels among us. Will you be one? Gifts of any amount are welcome and encouraged. There is strength in numbers. There is also hope, help, and monetary relief. For more information, contact Angels Among Us at (402) 934-0999 or visit the website at www.myangelsamongus.org.

Back to Top

The Center for People in Need offers services and training so low-income people can satisfy their basic needs and achieve economic independence. They help members of our community obtain adequate food and household necessities, like diapers, through weekly distributions. The Center also provides training and education through their Tackling Recidivism and Developing Employability (TRADE) and People Obtaining Prosperity (POP) programs. Refugees and immigrants can learn English and basic American laws and culture through the Center’s English Language Learning (ELL) courses. Anyone in need will find an open and welcoming environment at the Center for People in Need. For more information, visit cfpin.org or call (402) 476-4357.

Back to Top

“Poverty limits opportunity. We don’t.” Since 1965, Community Action Partnership of Lancaster and Saunders Counties has been removing barriers for individuals living in poverty so that they have the opportunity to thrive.

Their four impact areas are Early Childhood Education, Homelessness Prevention, Financial/Family Well-being, and Hunger Relief and Healthy Food Access. A few programs and services offered include: Early Head Start and Head Start, which provide comprehensive, dual-generation early childhood education services to 421 babies, toddlers, preschoolers, pregnant women, and their families; Weatherization, focused on increasing the energy of homes; rent, utility, and security deposit assistance; matched savings opportunities for youth and adults; financial education and coaching; and free, nutritious evening meals at their soup kitchen, The Gathering Place. Last year, Community Action provided over 112,000 poverty-fighting services to over 20,000 children and adults. Their mission is to empower people living in poverty to reach economic stability. To connect, call (402) 471-4515 or visit communityactionatworkorg.presencehost.net.

Back to Top

The Pregnancy Center is a nonprofit, faith based organization located in the heart of Lincoln just off O Street. Every month, over 400 young women in our community come to the Pregnancy Center for answers. These women desperately need our love and support. Many of them are afraid and feel like they have no options. The Pregnancy Center offers complete information about every option available to a woman facing an unintended pregnancy. The Pregnancy Center also provides confidential counsel, pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, materials support, parenting classes and character-based relationship education in schools all at no cost to our clients or taxpayers.

Call the Pregnancy Center at (402) 483-4247 or visit www.pregnancycenterpartners.org for more information.

Back to Top

Lincoln Medical Education Partnership (LMEP) is a leader in healthcare education, patient care, and behavioral health services through a variety of programs designed to meet community needs. These include the training of Family Medicine resident physicians and the delivery of exemplary patient care through the Lincoln Family Residency Program and the Lincoln Family Medicine Center, exposure to integrative medicine through Lincoln Medical Acupuncture, outpatient mental health and substance use counseling services for adults and children through Stepping Stones, and the provision of training and technical assistance to help schools identify and assist students with behavioral health issues through School Community Intervention & Prevention (SCIP). To learn more about Lincoln Medical Education Partnership, go online to www.lmep.com or call (402) 483-4581.

Back to Top

Lincoln’s foundation, Lincoln Community Foundation (LCF), works with donors who all share a fondness for this community and want it to be successful forever. The mission of LCF is to provide leadership and resources to help build a great city. Their role as an organization is to help donors accomplish their philanthropic goals, support nonprofit organizations that improve our quality of life, and foster community collaboration to address challenges and opportunities.

Since 1955, LCF has been privileged to be part of many wonderful legacies by matching community needs with the passions of their donors. They serve as a faithful steward for many types of philanthropic gifts and help donors create lasting legacies of giving. With gifts of all sizes from thousands of donors over the years, the assets of LCF have grown to $140 million.

Find out more online at www.lcf.org or by calling (402) 474-2345.

Back to Top

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish® Nebraska has helped grant over 2,750 wishes for children across Nebraska.

A wish experience can be a game-changer for a child with a critical illness. This one belief guides Make-A-Wish in everything they do. It is the founding principle of their vision to grant the wish of every eligible child.

Wishes are more than just a gift or singular event in time. Wishes impact everyone involved—wish kids, volunteers, donors, sponsors, medical professionals, and communities. The impact varies. For wish kids, just the act of making their wish come true can give them the courage to comply with their medical treatments. Parents might finally feel like they can be optimistic, and others might realize all they have to offer the world through volunteer work or philanthropy.

To learn more about Make-A-Wish® Nebraska and how you can get involved, please visit Nebraska.wish.org or call (402) 475-9474.

Back to Top

HopeSpoke inspires healthy futures for children and families through comprehensive behavioral and mental health services. The struggle is real. Mental health issues and trauma are hard for anyone to overcome, especially if you’re a kid. When things feel hopeless, HopeSpoke helps families find confidence.

HopeSpoke plays an invaluable role in providing children, youth, adults, and entire families with the skills to feel empowered and be successful—helping them heal, be courageous, and find strength to live well.

With a 70-year history and positive presence, HopeSpoke continues to reach out with expert care to make our community a better place full of happy, hopeful, healthy families. Services include Crisis & Residential, Extended Day Treatment Program, Outpatient Services, School Programs, and more.

For more information about HopeSpoke’s programs or to make a donation, please go to www.hopespoke.org or call (402) 475-7666.

Back to Top

With a dedicated and united front of staff and volunteers who help the homeless and near homeless find possibilities when things seem impossible, the vision of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach is to defeat hunger and homelessness and restore hope! Serving lunch and dinner seven days a week, Matt Talbot is an inviting hunger relief and outreach center for those in need. Annually, Matt Talbot provides more than 110,000 nutritious meals to the hungry in Lincoln and nearly 40,000 outreach and homeless prevention services to the working poor and homeless such as housing, case management, drug and alcohol evaluations, life skills classes, diversion, nutrition counseling, and help with obtaining vital identification documents. Most importantly, Matt Talbot provides beyond basic needs to embolden people to have hope. Matt Talbot has maintained a 4-star Charity Navigator ranking for six consecutive years, received the Better Business Bureau Integrity Award for the nonprofit sector in 2013, and was recently recognized for transparency with a Gold Seal on their GuideStarNonprofit Profile.

Contact Susanne Blue, CMSW, executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach, at (402) 477-4116 / susanne.blue@mtko.org, or learn more online at www.mtko.org.

Back to Top

Down Syndrome Association for Families of Nebraska (DSAF) recognizes that every person with Down syndrome is an individual who has a unique purpose and set of abilities. Since 1995, DSAF has provided a positive vision for the future for individuals with Down syndrome and those who share in their lives, through networking, advocacy, and support, including:

Parents First Call—Offers support and empathy to new parents upon receiving a diagnosis of Down syndrome.

Medical Outreach—Provides training and accurate information regarding Down syndrome to local medical offices.

Age-Based ‘Stars’ Enrichment Groups—enable members to participate in fun, inclusive activities with family and friends.

Step Up for Down Syndrome Walk—Creates a heartwarming all-ages experience for families, friends, and supporters of individuals with Down syndrome. The annual walk is DSAF’s biggest awareness and fundraising event!

DSAF is more than just an association, it is a place of belonging and hope. Get involved. Visit dsafnebraska.org or call (402) 421-1338 to learn more.

Back to Top

It might be cold out, but Bright Lights is looking ahead to summer! Bright Lights serves elementary and middle school students by providing energized, engaging, and fun summer learning opportunities. Their half-day classes and full-day camps allow students to learn and create, master new skills, and build new relationships. Curriculums are STEAM-based and class topics include science, technology, math, art, literature, and music. The goal of Bright Lights is to promote the habit of life-long learning while having fun and making friends.

The program weeks for Summer 2020 are June 1–5, June 8–12, June 15–19, June 22–26, and July 6–10.

Bright Lights will release their 2020 class schedule in late February/early March. Students/parents should look through the approximately 100 half-day and full-day camp choices, choose what interests them and then register for it on the Bright Lights website starting March 21. Before Care and Lunch Care is available at some class locations. Need-based scholarships are available to qualifying students and an international experience is also available for middle school students.

Find out more about Bright Lights and these summer opportunities at BrightLights.org or call (402) 420-1115.

Back to Top

Nebraska Community Blood Bank (NCBB) has been saving lives in Nebraska since 1968 as an independent nonprofit. NCBB relies on the Lincoln community to donate blood and help ensure a stable supply for Nebraska’s major healthcare systems. Nearly all blood donated with NCBB is transfused to patients in Nebraska hospitals — and every two seconds, someone needs blood. By giving blood, having a blood drive, or gathering a group to donate blood together for a Donor Day, you and your business can join NCBB’s life-saving mission and help cancer patients, accident victims, and many more patients in need.

Operating four donor centers and conducting dozens of community blood drives each month, NCBB also provides comprehensive testing and expert technical services as a national leader in transfusion medicine. Learn more about how your organization can get involved at 1-(877) 486-9414 or NCBB.org. Please, give where the heart is.

Back to Top

As Nebraska’s industry-leading and award-winning senior care expert, Tabitha empowers people to live joyfully and age gratefully. Nonprofit Tabitha serves over 2,000 friends and neighbors daily across 28 counties offering results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home health care, innovative living communities, compassionate hospice care, and Tabitha Meals on Wheels in Lincoln. For all senior care needs, Tabitha is the answer.

Tabitha welcomes civic-minded individuals to donate their time, talent, and treasure to help provide support to seniors. Find out how you can make a difference in the lives of local veterans, teachers, public servants, and community leaders who need a helping hand. Connect with Tabitha by calling (402) 486-8520 or go online to Tabitha.org.

Back to Top

Not all children are lucky enough to have lives free of abuse or neglect. Some become involved in the juvenile court system through no fault of their own. Court Appointed Special Advocates or CASA for Lancaster County, a local not-for-profit organization, recruits, trains, and supports community volunteers who advocate on behalf of abused, neglected, truant, or ungovernable children in Juvenile Court. CASA volunteers gather information while getting to know the children and report their findings directly to the judge. They provide a voice for children in court, expedite permanency, and ensure that children have safe permanent homes.

To donate, volunteer, or for more information, please contact CASA for Lancaster County at (402) 474-5161 or www.casa4lancaster.org.

Back to Top

The People’s City Mission is Lincoln’s only homeless shelter. Started in 1907, the Mission has helped over a million people over the last 100 plus years. The Mission is much more than an emergency shelter. It feeds men, women, and children three times a day; helps individuals and families find permanent housing; and works with guests to reintegrate back into the workforce. The Help Center gives away free donated housewares, food, and clothing. Daily, the 2.51 shuttle delivers over 100 sack lunches to homeless on the streets. The Mission is growing in its needs, helping over 30,000 individuals every year. It relies on the public to for nearly all of the funds that come in. Like Pastor Tom always says, “If we all give a little, we can change a lot!” For more information, please visit People’s City Mission online at pcmlincoln.org or call (402) 475-1303.

Fresh Start has given a “fresh start” to 1,700 women who were striving to live a better life. With Fresh Start, women 19 years and older who are experiencing homelessness for any reason have the opportunity to live in a safe, supportive environment for up to a year, affording them more time to focus on their long-term goals, address barriers, and enact change. Fresh Start offers a safe, structured, alcohol- and drug-free environment for women invested in attaining economic stability. Fresh Start provides basic needs, case management, 24-hour support, computer access, and transportation.

Donation Needs: Paper goods, cleaning supplies, and gas cards.

Monetary donations are also welcome. A small amount of money can provide great service to women in need:

$8 provides a bus pass for one woman for a month

$25 provides a welcome basket for a woman

$50 affords one night of shelter and support services

$250 supports one week of groceries & supplies for the entire shelter

Volunteer Needs: Receptionist/donation receiver on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Get involved with Fresh Start by visiting their website at FreshStartHome.org or connecting on social media (Facebook: @FreshStartHomeLincoln; Twitter: @FreshStartLNK). To donate or volunteer, contact Audrey at (402) 475-7777 / audreyb@FreshStartHome.org.

Back to Top

Through a growing grassroots network of volunteers who hail from every corner or the state, Nebraska Community Foundation (NCF) unleashes abundant local assets, inspires charitable giving, and connects ambitious people to build stronger communities and a Greater Nebraska.

Headquartered in Lincoln with employees working from hometowns all across the state, Nebraska Community Foundation provides financial management, strategic development, donor education, and training in partnership with 1,500 volunteers serving 258 Nebraska communities. In the last five years, 44,476 contributions were made to NCF and its affiliated funds. Since 1994, NCF has reinvested $355.3 million in Nebraska’s people and places. For information, visit NebraskaHometown.org or call (402) 323-7330.

Back to Top

For 86 years, Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska, Inc. has been strengthening the Lincoln community by providing services for individuals who face barriers to employment and by offering residents an outlet for recycling unused house hold items and clothing. The sale of donated items in Goodwill’s retail stores remains the largest source of funding for its programs and services.

Goodwill recognizes that services provided by peer agencies prepare people served by Goodwill to better succeed in Goodwill’s employment programs. It is with this understanding that Goodwill provides funding to colleague agencies to help with their own programs that align with Goodwill’s mission of willing workers employed and community resources maximized.

For more information about Goodwill and its role in the Lincoln community, visit www.lincolngoodwill.org.

Back to Top

Established in 1992, The Mediation Center fills a unique and important niche in our community. With staff possessing expertise in conflict resolution and consensus building strategies, along with the commitment of nearly 100 extensively trained mediators, over the years thousands of mediations have benefited thousands of individuals. The Center operates on a sliding fee scale and is dedicated to providing anyone in our community access to professional mediation services regardless of their ability to pay.

Mediation is a non-adversarial process for resolving disputes guided by a neutral third party mediator. The Mediation Center is proud of the quality and breadth of their programming and works relentlessly towards achieving a future for our community where mediation is the first option considered to resolve conflict and preserve relationships.

Call The Mediation Center at (402) 441-5740 or go to the website at themediationcenter.org for more information or to request services.

Back to Top

The American Cancer Society is a global grassroots force of 1.5 million volunteers dedicated to saving lives, celebrating lives, and leading the fight for a world without cancer. From breakthrough research to free lodging near treatment, a 24/7/365 live helpline, free rides to treatment, and convening powerful activists to create awareness and impact, the Society is the only organization attacking cancer from every angle. They provide support to everyone impacted by cancer, but they can’t do it alone. Volunteers are the heart and soul of the organization and critical to its success at every level. The Society offer a variety of ways to invest your time and talents. They have a role for you, the more people who join in their mission, the more lives they can save. If you’re interested in learning more about volunteer opportunities, visit cancer.org/volunteer or call (800) 227-2345.

Back to Top

CHAD (Combined Health Agencies Drive) is a local, donor-designation driven organization that has been raising funds for Nebraska’s premier health charities since 1972. Through workplace partnerships, the organization promotes charitable giving, employee engagement and wellness, and connects people with health causes they care about.

Formerly Community Health Charities of Nebraska, CHAD is proud to partner with United Way of Lincoln and Lancaster County during the annual United Way/CHAD campaign.

Donors who give so generously every year ensure the 21-member charity is funded on a consistent basis, and 100% of donor-designated dollars go directly to full-member charities. Valuable donations help Nebraskans in need by providing care and support for those affected by a health diagnosis; funding education and prevention programs in our communities; and supporting advocacy and medical research.

Lincoln office: 215 Centennial Mall South, STE 509.

Connect: (402) 614-8500 | www.chadnebraska.org | on social media @CHADNebraska

Back to Top

The Joshua Collingsworth Memorial Foundation was founded by Blake and Kathy Collingsworth after their personal tragedy of losing their son, Josh, due to accidental drowning. Out of this tragedy has come a worldwide foundation whose sole mission is to educate children and adults about water safety and drowning prevention. The local nonprofit foundation is recognized nationally and internationally for the Josh the Otter Water Safety Awareness Program and Float 4 Life.

“Josh the Baby Otter” was designed to help children comprehend and remember to stay away from water unless accompanied by an adult. Thousands of copies have been distributed globally. With ongoing support, they will continue to incorporate the Josh the Otter Program in every educational curriculum in the United States and beyond.

Float 4 Life was designed to teach and promote infant and toddler water safety training across the nation. Our Float 4 Life program which incorporates water training and water safety education also serves as the National Training Facility to instructors from all over the United States.

To view more information, please go to www.joshuamemorial.org.

Back to Top

Wear Yellow Nebraska provides service, support, and community for Nebraska’s cancer survivors. Their purpose, from the very beginning, is to bring together people passionate about cycling, celebrating life, and being an advocate in the fight against cancer. Since the organization’s beginning days, Wear Yellow Nebraska has continued to grow and cultivate their mission and vision. In 2012, they launched a free transportation program, which has directed more than $150,000 dollars in providing more than 9,300 cab rides to cancer patients in need.

The Wear Yellow Cab Ride program, Powered by Lyft, is the primary initiative of the organization and is funded by their signature event, the Wear Yellow Ride, Run & Walk. Transportation to and from treatment is essential because patients are often unable to drive themselves, which also leaves them vulnerable to additional medical challenges. Even when patients have family and friends who can help, they are not always available and sometimes they just don’t want to ask for one more thing.

Wear Yellow Nebraska touches lives in Lincoln, Omaha, and Fremont—help them keep growing! Learn more online at WearYellowNebraska.org.

Back to Top

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has been helping people find businesses and charities they can trust. People today are overwhelmed with choices—and often unsure about where to find verified, unbiased information. There are more than 32 million businesses in North America alone, and hundreds of thousands of sites around the world where people shop online. Thousands of free and subscription websites offer a range of information, including reviews, reports, directories, listings, and gripe sites. Where can you go to find trusted information?

Last year, people turned to BBB more than 173 million times for BBB Business Profiles on nearly 5.4 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free on the BBB’s website. Nearly 400,000 BBB Accredited Businesses support BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust, and their dues and contributions allow BBB to offer its information and services to consumers at no charge.

The Better Business Bureau offers its services by creating a community of trustworthy businesses through accreditation, setting standards for trust, encouraging and supporting ethical business practices, celebrating community role models, and denouncing substandard marketplace behavior. Learn more by going to www.bbb.org or calling (402) 391-7612.

Back to Top

“Stop. Think. How can I help?” That is just one message that participants will learn when taking part in RESPECT’s interactive educational theatre programs that stage conversations about healthy relationships. RESPECT offers programs for youth in pre-K through 12th grade as well as for adults on a wide range of social-emotional topics including bullying, mental health, drug and alcohol abuse, peer pressure, child abuse, dating violence, and internet safety. It’s no wonder that RESPECT has been used as a successful tool in schools and organizations for more than 500,000 participants over the past 20 years. One-hour programs start at $395. Scholarships are available to reduce the cost for schools/organizations in need. Learn more at www.respect2all.org, or contact the team at info@respect2all.org / (402) 965-1425.

Back to Top

Do you question your “why” regarding life, business, and work? Do you want to develop more authentic relationships? Would you like others’ help in your struggles with major challenges? If you answered yes to any of these questions, CBMC Lincoln is for you. CBMC is a ministry to professional businessmen, encouraging them toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership, and a desire to impact others.

CBMC encourages you in connecting closely with Christ and with others who are growing and discovering how to represent Christ in life and work. CBMC offers 1-1 mentoring, challenging growth groups, leadership development, networking, and events throughout the year. They serve business owners and leaders through Peer Advisory Groups, geared to equip members to lead lives and businesses which honor Christ and serve the community.

To learn how CBMC Lincoln can serve you, please contact CBMC Lincoln at (402) 204-1997 or visit lincoln.cbmc.com.

Back to Top

CEDARS has been a vital part of the community for over 70 years. What started as a grassroots effort to help kids in crisis has grown into a dynamic and dedicated team of over 200 professionals and a network of loving foster parents serving over 2,000 kids and families each year.

Thanks to community support, CEDARS is there for children and youth who are unable to live at home, for families in need of resources, support and education, and for youth involved in the juvenile justice system.

CEDARS is accredited through the Council on Accreditation and the National Association for the Education of Young Children, is a United Way partner, a four star charity with Charity Navigator, a top-rated charity with the American Institute of Philanthropy, and a Better Business Bureau Accredited Charity.

Today, CEDARS will serve nearly 800 children and youth. To learn more, call (402) 434-KIDS (5437) or visit www.cedarskids.org.

Back to Top

Incorporated in 2002, the Nonprofit Association of the Midlands (NAM) started with the goal of helping nonprofits help their communities. CEO Anne Hindery has led the organization since 2008. “We serve and strengthen more than 600 nonprofits of all sizes and missions in Nebraska and western Iowa. By connecting organizations with information, education, advocacy and collaboration, we help our members representing health and human services, the arts, education and other areas make an impact in the communities they serve,” Hindery said.

NAM’s signature Guidelines and Principles Program provides legal compliance and best practices information in 12 major areas of nonprofit management: communication, evaluation, financial management, fundraising, governance, human resources, information technology, planning, public policy and advocacy, strategic alliances, transparency and accountability, and volunteer management.

The National Council of Nonprofits, the nation’s largest network of nonprofits, recognizes NAM as the state association for Nebraska. Learn more about NAM at www.nonprofitam.org or call (402) 557-5800.

Back to Top

Type 1 diabetes (T1D) is an autoimmune disease where a person’s pancreas stops producing insulin, a hormone needed to get energy from food. T1D strikes children and adults suddenly and is unrelated to diet or exercise. At present, there is no cure. JDRF works every day to change this reality. As the largest global funder of T1D research, JDRF’s mission is to improve lives today and tomorrow by accelerating life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent, and treat T1D and its complications. You can help make a difference by participating, volunteering, or fundraising.

2020 Events:

JDRF Promise Gala – April 4

JDRF One Walk, Kearney – April 19

JDRF TypeOneNation Summit in Omaha – April 25

JDRF One Walk, Lincoln – September 20

Programs:

Advocacy – Advocate for government support of research and policies for affordable and accessible therapies

Get Pumped – Support group for ages 4–18 and their families

Give Back at School – School education and fundraising opportunities

Outreach – Resources & events for individuals and families

Pancreas Optional – Adult type 1 networking group

Ride – Destination cycling experience for all fitness levels

Learn more at jdrf.org/nebraska or call (402) 484-8300.

Back to Top

“It’s about what’s good for kids,” says TeamMates of Lincoln Coordinator Jim Bennett. “TeamMates’ work centers around youth, and as our mission says, we aim to positively impact the world by inspiring youth to reach their full potential through mentoring.”

TeamMates of Lincoln, the flagship chapter of the regional mentoring program co-founded by Tom and Nancy Osborne in 1991, supports approximately 1,500 mentors matched with students in grades 3–12. Mentors meet one-to-one with mentees once a week at their student’s school. Matches often play games, shoot hoops, read or journal together, or complete community service or craft projects. The most important aspect of the meeting is building a meaningful relationship.

“Mentors are not parents or peers, but caring adult friends who don’t have to be perfect or know all the answers,“ says mentor support specialist, Stacey Blizek. “TeamMates are cheerleaders, sounding boards, and developers.”

The need for TeamMates mentors is great, with 789 students on Lincoln’s waiting list. If you would like to experience the power of mentoring, please call the TeamMates office at (402) 436-1990 or go online to LincolnTeamMates.org.

Back to Top

Junior Achievement of Lincoln is building a successful future for our community, one classroom at a time! This school year, more than 31,000 students in over 100 schools all across Lincoln and Greater Nebraska will be impacted by our messages of financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and business ethics delivered by a community role model. Together, let’s inspire this generation to be better prepared for success than any generation in history. Let’s prepare them to take on their destiny with passion and confidence. Let’s equip them to run businesses, lead nations, make discoveries, and change our world. But most of all, let’s give them hope to see what’s possible.

For more information on how to invest in Junior Achievement of Lincoln or to learn more about becoming a classroom volunteer (it only takes five hours a year!), contact Rachel Murray at rmurray@jalincoln.org or (402) 467-1010, Ext. 109.

Back to Top

The Branched Oak Observatory is a unique astronomical park located conveniently just 20 minutes from downtown Lincoln near Branched Oak Lake Recreation Area. Established in 2015, they offer a unique viewing experience and learning opportunity for young and old alike. The Observatory has a 30-student classroom, visitors center, and two buildings dedicated for viewing the night sky. Whether viewing the sun, the moon, or deep space star clusters and nebula, the Observatory’s staff of volunteers—amateur and professional astronomers alike—help to “Bring the Night Sky Down to Earth.” They hold monthly events called “Star Parties” that are FREE and fun for the whole family.

Please follow the Branched Oak Observatory on Facebook (@BranchedOakObservatory). If you would like more information, please email Matt Anderson at matthew@branchedoakobservatory.com or call (402) 480-5515. Branched Oak Observatory is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Back to Top

The mission of the Nebraska Safety Council is simple: For more than 60 years, they have provided education and leadership to empower people to live safe and healthy. The Nebraska Safety Council’s comprehensive programs, training courses, events, and services are designed to improve employee care at a desk, on the production floor, behind the wheel, and off the job. Their unique Worker 360° approach provides integrated risk management to improve overall worker quality of life and positively impact an organization’s bottom line.

Members of the Nebraska Safety Council include organizations throughout Nebraska and surrounding areas, across a variety of industries. There is no one-size-fits-all option. Each company’s safety and wellbeing program is customized for their needs and size.

Demonstrate your commitment to employee safety and health by becoming a member of the Nebraska Safety Council. You will receive access to training, guidance, and resources to establish or enhance your safety and wellness programs and policies.

The Nebraska Safety Council provides leadership and resources for a safe and healthy workplace and community. To reach their team, call (402) 483-2511 or visit nesafetycouncil.org to learn more.

Back to Top

You probably know that when a worker is injured on the job, workers’ compensation pays the medical expenses and lost wages. What you may not know is that workers’ compensation does not take into account the costs of post-secondary education for children of the injured worker. Often, families who have suffered such a tragedy are forced to care for the injured individual and do not have the funding to send their children to college.

Kids’ Chance of Nebraska’s mission is to provide scholarships to children whose parents have suffered a workplace injury or death. They want to do what their name suggests: Give the kids a chance. One way they accomplish this is through their annual Kids’ Chance Bowling Fundraiser. This year’s event will be held this month on Monday, January 20 at The MARK in Elkhorn.

Kids’ Chance of Nebraska is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. Eligible students and families are encouraged to go to kidschanceofne.org for information, no matter the age of the children. If you are interested in making a donation, go to www.kidschanceofne.org/make-a-donation.

Back to Top

The Nebraska Chapter of Child Evangelism Fellowship (CEF of Nebraska) is part of the world’s largest and oldest children’s youth ministry. Established in 1937, the global ministry has reached over 250 million children with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. They are unique in that they focus specifically on elementary children ages 5–12. CEF of Nebraska’s Good News Clubs (GNC) are after school clubs during the school year that primarily meet in local public schools. During the summer, their 5-Day Clubs go where the children are—neighborhoods, homes, and parks.

Anyone who is interested in supporting the CEF of Nebraska can join the Harvest Club. In light of the gospel of Luke (chapter 10, verse 2), the Harvest Club is an opportunity to give $10.02 each month to financially support this ministry. In addition, Harvest Club members are encouraged to set their alarm for 10:02 (a.m. or p.m.) to earnestly pray for laborers serving through CEF of Nebraska each day.

CEF of Nebraska (cefnebraska.org) brings the gospel of Jesus Christ to children for an opportunity in which to make a life changing decision for Christ in a safe and loving environment. If you would like to know more, please contact Matt Anderson at matta@cefnebraska.org or call (402) 484-7877.

Back to Top

This is Friendship Home’s 41st year of helping victims of domestic violence find physical and emotional safety. Their new tagline is “Empowering freedom from domestic violence.” In addition, the colors of their new logo symbolizes new beginnings.

Friendship Home offers emergency shelter in a communal shelter setting, apartments for families, and transitional living for families who need more time to rebuild their lives. Their advocates work closely with families and empower them to become survivors through safety planning, referrals to resources, support groups, and mental health counseling. Here to be a hand to hold and an ear to bend, Friendship Home is a true friend—empowering everyone who comes through their doors to achieve safety, independence, and freedom from violence.

At Friendship Home, there is always a need for gift cards for gas and groceries, financial donations, and volunteer support to help with special events. For more information, visit www.friendshiphome.org or call (402) 434-0167.

Back to Top

City Impact empowers under-resourced communities through wholistic youth, family, and neighborhood development. They mentor, teach, and empower under-resourced youth, cultivating leaders who affect lasting change.

Through core values of grit, empowerment, initiative, excellence, community, and radical candor, City Impact encourages transformation from the inside out.

Needs: Monthly mentors, weekly reading tutors during the school year, weekly faith program volunteers, sponsors or donations for kids’ store, and monthly program supporters.

For more information about City Impact, contact Lisa Guill at (402) 477-8080 / lguill@cityimpact.org or visit www.cityimpact.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram to stay connected.

Back to Top

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has helped families build strength, stability and self-reliance through affordable homeownership since 1988. Its priority is to work with future homebuyers who would otherwise not be able to achieve homeownership through a traditional mortgage loan. By increasing the number of homeowners throughout Lincoln and Lancaster County, Habitat Lincoln is building neighborhoods and strengthening the community. Habitat Lincoln has partnered with more than 170 local families through the construction of new single-family homes, as well as simple and critical repair projects.

Habitat Lincoln serves families whose income is up to 50% of median for the Lincoln area, with the average AMI being less than 40% over the past ten years. It partners with first-time homebuyers. Many Habitat families are immigrants or refugees, and all are living in substandard housing—whether it be dilapidated, overcrowded, or cost-burdened. Learn more at lincolnhabitat.org or call (402) 477-9184.

Back to Top

Heartland Cancer Foundation is a nonprofit organization created with one belief: People with cancer should not fall behind because they struggle to afford their expenses. Their purpose is to encourage cancer patients, help them overcome financial burdens, and give them compassion so they can thrive.

Many people who come to Heartland Cancer Foundation can’t get to their cancer treatment appointments because they have no way to buy gas. Many people can’t buy the medications and supplies they need to ease side effects. Some lose their cars, some lose their jobs, and some lose their homes. This is what motivates the Foundation to make an impact.

Heartland Cancer Foundation provides compassionate assistance so patients can heal with confidence and get back to living a bright future. Support the Foundation in 2020 with a corporate sponsorship or through committed monthly giving. More information is available at HeartlandCancerFoundation.org or contact Heidi Moyer at heidimoyerhcf@gmail.com / (402) 261-9974.

Back to Top

Since 1994, the Mourning Hope Grief Center has companioned grieving children, teens, young adults, and families when someone significant in their lives has died. Mourning Hope provides support groups, community education, grief resources, and referrals.

At Mourning Hope, youth have the opportunity to participate in peer-based grief support groups with kids their own age who have experienced similar loss. Children and teens are taught healthy coping skills for dealing with the death of a loved one. They are given the freedom to grieve in their own way and at their own pace. Ultimately, they learn that while grief is terribly hard work, hope and healing are possible, and no one ever has to grieve alone.

Mourning Hope’s services are available at absolutely no cost to participants. Receiving no government funding or insurance reimbursement, Mourning Hope relies solely on private donations from individuals, businesses, service clubs, and foundations. Learn more online at mourninghope.org or call (402) 488-8989.

Back to Top

Camp Sonshine offers summer camp programs and facility rentals.

Camp Sonshine is a nonprofit, faith-based summer camp and conference center with two locations: Camp Sonshine located just minutes south of Lincoln, 13440 S. 25th St., Roca, and Camp Solaris located near Firth, NE at 2349 State Hwy Spur 34B.

The summer camp programs strive to provide a unique environment for families to experience the love of God through innovative programs, fun activities, and genuine relationships with committed and loving, Christian role models. Since it’s first year in 2007 with 98 campers, its summer day and overnight camp programs have grown to serve over 2,300 campers during the summer.

Camp Sonshine’s programs don’t stop at the end of summer. Over 3,000 users visit Camp Sonshine two locations to rent facilities for group gatherings, team building activities, youth retreats and other events. In addition, Camp Solaris is the home of Nebraska’s first aerial park.

For more information about Camp Sonshine’s programs and facilities, go to www.CampSonshineMemories.org. Contact Adrianna Tarin, Camp Sonshine communications director, at (402) 423-8746 with any questions.

Back to Top

At Ronald McDonald House Charities in Omaha (RMHC), they focus on keeping things as ordinary, unperturbed, and boring as possible. Why? The families they serve are regular folks facing unfamiliar situations as their kids have been diagnosed with medical issues that are sometimes rare, sometimes chronic, and sometimes both; and they’re often hundreds of miles from home. The last thing they need is more stress, which is why the team at RMHC works extra hard to make sure each family’s new normal is as normal as can be. In other words, RMHC takes extraordinary measures to create ordinary times.

With 40 rooms and more than 14,600 lodging nights annually, RMHC establishes normalcy by providing all of the basic essentials of a home such as warm beds, family rooms, and meals. They also provide educational and artistic programs for all members of the family. Additionally, the environment includes a built-in support system where families are able to connect with each other forming an interdependent network of resources and collaboration. RMHC is so much more than a House, consider them the made-to-order, one-of-a-kind, double Home with everything. Ronald McDonald House Charities is located at 620 S. 38th Ave. For more information, please call (402) 346-9377 or visit www.RMHCOmaha.org.

Back to Top