Nebraska Repertory Theatre Continues Season with Three Theatrical Productions

Following current coronavirus protocols by streaming their stage shows to your home, the Nebraska Repertory Theatre ( nebraskarep.org) season continues with three thrilling, moving, and electrifying theatrical productions. With five showings February 17–21, the Rep will start by featuring a revival of last season’s A Thousand Words, following Grandpa as he takes you on the adventure of a lifetime.

From April 7–11, you can enjoy one of the St. Louis Black Rep’s finest works. In the fall of 2020, Nebraska Rep began a two-year collaboration with this premiere theatre company. When conditions allow, The Black Rep will be in residence in Lincoln. In the meantime, patrons will enjoy the artistry of Director Ron Himes, who coordinated both fall #realchange events as well as having directed Nebraska Rep’s 2019 production of Dutchman. Rounding out the season with four showings May 6–9 is Dracula: Mina’s Quest by Steven Dietz, bringing a frightening and provocative new adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula to the stage under the directorship of David Long. It’s guaranteed to leave you clinging on the edge of your couch.

The Nebraska Repertory Theatre is the state’s only professional regional theater. Season tickets are available for just $60 or $30 for students/OLLI members, and single tickets are $25 or $12.50 for students/OLLI. For details or to purchase tickets and reserve your show-streaming dates and times, visit nebraskarep.org, call (402) 472-2072, or email info@nebraskarep.org.