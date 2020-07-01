Sumner Place Earns Five-Star Rating from Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services

Sumner Place Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation (www.SumnerPlaceCare.com) of Lincoln recently was given a five-star quality rating from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The rating system aims to help consumers, their families, and caregivers compare nursing homes more easily and help identify areas about which you might want to ask questions.

A Nursing Home Compare webpage on medicare.gov features the ratings for all nursing homes in the country, and Sumner Place scored the highest level—five out of five stars—in every category: overall rating, health inspections, staffing, and quality measures. Nursing homes with five stars are considered to have “much above average” quality, according to the government site.

The basis for the ratings includes the three most recent health inspections and investigations, as gathered by objective inspectors. Staffing ratings are based on the average number of hours of care provided to each resident, each day by nursing staff, and the quality-measures rating includes information about 15 different physical and clinical measures for nursing-home residents, which highlight how well the nursing home is caring for its residents’ physical and clinical needs.

Sumner Place Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation is one of 31 communities owned or managed by Vetter Health Services of Elkhorn. For more information about Sumner Place, please call (402) 475-6791 or visit www.SumnerPlaceCare.com.