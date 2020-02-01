The Barnes Group Holds First Annual Sock Drive for VisionarYouth

of the sock drive. Sock donations were accepted at all 15 Cost Cutters and Supercuts salons in Lincoln. Doug, Rich, and Jess Barnes of The Barnes Group heard of this project and immediately jumped on board with a donation of 250 pairs of socks. Stylists and customers got on board with their support as well. Ultimately, the sock drive raised 500 socks to donate to VisionarYouth and an additional 303 pairs of socks for the People’s City Mission.

The inspiration for the sock drive came from Stylist/Barber Justin Webster and Salon Leader Tausha Burtis who each have a heart for giving back to the community. These two stylists, along with countless others from Supercuts and Cost Cutters, partner with VisionarYouth several times a year to provide haircuts services, backpacks, coats and gloves, and socks for youth in the community.

VisionarYouth is a nonprofit organization that was formed as a result of the back to school event hosted by Oasis BarberShop in August every year since 2012. As an organization, VisionarYouth is able to do more throughout the year to ensure every kid has what they need to be prepared for school.

The Barnes Group is a family-owned and operated organization that is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Look up where your nearest Cost Cutters or Supercuts is located at www.barnesgroupne.com or call (402) 423-9599 for further inquires.