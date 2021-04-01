People’s City Mission Guests, Staff Now May Receive COVID-19 Vaccines, if They Choose

People’s City Mission (PCM, pcmlincoln.org) is excited to announce that all of their guests and staff who choose to do so can now receive their COVID vaccines. This is great news for the nonprofit, due to the difficulties they have experienced with keeping large numbers of people in tight quarters during the pandemic. Fortunately, however, they have yet to have a major outbreak of the virus. In fact, PCM is one of the only shelters in the state not to. Since March 2020, they have required staff and guests to wear masks, taken temperatures in the dining room during meals, and daily disinfected all major surfaces.

The Lancaster Health Department also provided key assistance with helping PCM separate men into two different locations for a number of months. With the availability of the vaccine, they hope to weather this entire pandemic without a significant mishap. What’s more, they are inviting all of their volunteers to please come back! There are so many ways to help make a difference. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Beneen Allen at ballen@pcmlincoln.org.

People’s City Mission was started in 1907 by local churches, offering food and shelter for transient and impoverished men, women, and children. In 1987, PCM moved to their current location and now houses 350 men, women, and children nightly in their emergency shelters and the Curtis Center transitional housing program. For more information, visit pcmlincoln.org or call (402) 475-1303.