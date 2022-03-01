Tobacco Free Lancaster County Launches Campaign to Reduce Youth Vaping

After much planning and preparation, Tobacco Free Lancaster County (TFLC, www.tobaccofreelancastercounty.org) collaborated with Lincoln Public Schools to launch a vaping prevention mirror cling messaging campaign throughout the 2021-2022 school year. A total of 21 rotating graphic messages have been placed in bathrooms at 26 LPS middle and high schools. Designs correspond with events and holidays happening in each quarter and feature a QR code that students and visitors can scan leading them to information about vaping and quitting resources.

The campaign works to remove barriers that youth face when looking for cessation resources such as the fear of consequences when asking for help, especially when under the age of 21, by providing an anonymous and discrete way to access support. The campaign appears to be an effective way to provide students this education, evidenced by increased traffic to the TFLC Juul and E-cigarettes landing page found at www.tobaccofreelancastercounty.org/electronic-cigarettes.

Funding is provided by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services/Tobacco Free Nebraska Program as a result of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement.

Parents, coaches, mentors, and friends that want to help a young person quit vaping can visit www.tobaccofreelancastercounty.org to discover tips and find more resources to help.