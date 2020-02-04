Cause Camp 2020 Set for April in Lincoln

Cause Camp (www.cause.camp), a national nonprofit immersive conference, will again take place at Nebraska Innovation Campus in Lincoln on April 20–21, 2020. Cause Camp has been nationally recognized by Forbes as one of the best conferences in America for the nonprofit sector for three consecutive years.

The mainly plenary conference hosts a two-hour lunch block filled with activities and topic-specific presentations. The conference leaves time in the agenda for networking with participants and speakers. Julia Campbell, author of Storytelling in the Digital Age: A Guide for Nonprofits, will host the event, weaving her knowledge of the nonprofit sector and connecting dots throughout the two-days. Additional presenters will cover topics around diversity, stewardship, donor experience, and self-care. Speakers include Lynne Wester, Antionette Kerr, Justin Wheeler, Genevieve Piturro, Heidi Gerbracht, Royce Brooks, and Chantal Sheehan.

Cause Camp was started in 2001 by the Lincoln chapter of the American Marketing Association as a community project where they presented a half-day Marketing101 seminar to nonprofits throughout the state. To view the full camp agenda, visit www.cause.camp.