CBMC Lincoln Announces Lunch and Learn Dates for February and March

CBMC Lincoln (Lincoln.cbmc.com) will conduct free Lunch and Learn events on February 18 in Omaha at 1065 N. 115th St., STE 100 and on March 3 in Lincoln at 5625 O St. Each Lunch and Learn event will go from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and they are designed for men to learn about Peer Advisory Groups. At these luncheons, CBMC leaders demonstrate, explain, and enable attendees to experience the CBMC Peer Advisory Group process.

A peer advisory group consists of 8–12 men who are business owners, senior leaders, and professionals. The purpose of these groups is to provide Godly counsel, mutual support, accountability, and insights and solutions to business and life challenges. The foundation is based on biblical and sound business principles that enable individuals to grow in their personal, professional, and spiritual life.

CBMC Lincoln is a ministry to business and professional men, encouraging them toward spiritual development, personal integrity, principled leadership, and a desire to impact others. To learn more, call (402) 204-1997 or connect on Facebook (@cbmclincolnne). A brief video that illustrates a typical CBMC peer advisory group can be viewed on the website at Lincoln.cbmc.com. To inquire specifically about Lunch and Learn events in Lincoln, contact Ed Nix at (402) 730-8797. Dan Hazuka is the contact person for Omaha Lunch and Learns, and he can be reached at (402) 598-4177.