City Impact Recognizes Selfless Acts During COVID-19 Crisis

City Impact (cityimpact.org) would like to recognize some amazing donors for supporting local families during the COVID-19 crisis. A local family, who wishes to remain anonymous, decided to donate grocery gift cards to City Impact families-in-need. The family reached out to a few friends and together they generated $4,000!

There are so many working families who need extra help right now, and the 40 gift cards were all spoken for in just a few minutes. One family was unable to get a gift card in time. When another City Impact mom with four kids of her own saw this—she immediately offered to give them her gift card. The sacrificial generosity of this single mom is a beautiful example of the ripple of empowerment at work.

City Impact is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to transform vulnerable communities through wholistic youth, family, and neighborhood development. They mentor, teach, and empower kids to overcome their vulnerable circumstances and to transform their lives and neighborhoods from the inside out. Learn more online at cityimpact.org or contact Lisa Guill at (402) 477-8080 / lguill@cityimpact.org.