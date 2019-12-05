Cooper Foundation Features TeamMates of Lincoln in Fall Report

TeamMates of Lincoln (LincolnTeamMates.org) was recently featured in the Cooper Foundation’s Fall Report as one of the many strong and sustainable nonprofit organizations it funds. The Cooper Foundation’s support for operational funding provides a crucial pillar of support for nonprofits like TeamMates, helping fund the necessary “behind-the-scenes work” to make projects happen and achieve measurable outcomes.

While TeamMates of Lincoln has served thousands of students in its 28 years, there are currently 800 students waiting for a mentor, so mentor recruitment is the top priority for the 2019-20 school year. Pledging to push recruitment efforts to new heights, TeamMates of Lincoln meets the Cooper Foundation’s goal to support organizations that fill gaps, try new approaches, and are mission-driven.

Founded in Lincoln in 1934 by Joe Cooper, a Russian immigrant who launched a successful multi-state movie theatre business, the Cooper Foundation continues Mr. Cooper’s support of the community and young people through grants for education, the arts and humanities, human services, and the environment in Nebraska. To learn more about the Cooper Foundation, visit cooperfoundation.org/about/history.

For more information on TeamMates of Lincoln and to find out how to make a difference in the life of a child, go to LincolnTeamMates.org.