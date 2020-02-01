Domesti-PUPS to Host I Love My Dog Expo

Domesti-PUPS (domesti-pups.org) will host their I Love My Dog Expo on February 22–23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days. The event will take place at the Lancaster Event Center. Well-behaved, fully vaccinated dogs are welcome. Attendees will enjoy entertainment, games, training demonstrations, and shopping. There will be a variety of vendors including manufacturers, veterinarians, boarding/grooming facilities, rescue groups, retailers, and more. This event is sponsored in part by Nebraska Animal Medical Center.

Proceeds from the I Love My Dog Expo benefit Domesti-PUPS, a service organization that provides assistance dogs for persons with disabilities, pet therapy programs, classroom dogs and educational programs, and a rescue dog training/adoption program. To learn more, visit domesti-pups.org or www.ilovemydogexpo.com for event information.