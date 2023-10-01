Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln (lincolnhabitat.org) is recruiting participants for the 2024 Women Build campaign. Last year, the fundraiser and volunteer campaign raised over $65,000 to help build homes for families in need of safe, affordable housing.

All volunteers will be asked to raise a minimum of $500 each and volunteer one day either on the jobsite or as part of a neighborhood revitalization project. No experience is necessary and all participants will receive free t-shirts, tickets to Women Build events and the iconic pink hard hat. More information can be found at LincolnHabitat.org.

Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln is a 501c3 charitable nonprofit organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has an open-door policy: All who believe that everyone needs a decent, affordable place to live are welcome to help with the work, regardless of race, religion, age, gender, political views or any of the other distinctions that too often divide people.

Established in 1988, Habitat for Humanity of Lincoln has helped over 202 families through new home construction, repairs and mortgage funding. Through community partnerships, Habitat builds strength, stability and self-reliance alongside families in need of decent and affordable housing. To learn more, contact Director of Development Deanna Walz at (402) 310-7884 / dwalz@lincolnhabitat.org or visit lincolnhabitat.org.