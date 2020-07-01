Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach to Host Feeding the Soul of the City Auction Online

Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach (www.mtko.org) is hosting a virtual Feeding the Soul of the City auction July 13-17 after COVID-19 precautions first forced them to postpone, and then cancel their annual dinner and gala. This is typically the organization’s largest fundraising event, with all of the funds raised supporting continued outreach and support of the homeless, near-homeless and hungry in Lincoln. Community participation in the auction and online donations will be important to their operations during the coming year.

“We look forward to this event every year and will miss being together,” said Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach Executive Director Susanne Blue, “but like many others, we are pivoting and holding a virtual event instead. We are planning a fun and inspiring online event, which will provide the needed financial support for our ongoing operations.”

Details about the Matt Talbot Kitchen & Outreach virtual event are available at www.mtko.org, where you also can make a donation if you’re not participating in the auction. If you purchased reservations for the in-person event, you may request a refund by contacting Vicky Drozd, event coordinator, at (402) 817-0619.