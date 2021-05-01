National Goodwill Week Celebrates the Power of Work to Transform People’s Lives

As they do annually during the first full week of May, Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska (lincolngoodwill.org) is celebrating National Goodwill Week to highlight the defining principle of their mission of transforming lives through the power of work. This year, that mission is maybe more important than ever, with the last year and a half having propelled millions of people into unemployment. As the community begins to rebuild, individuals must continue to advance their skills to be successful in an ever-changing workplace. In celebration of National Goodwill week, each day from May 2-8, follow Goodwill on social media on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to learn about their mission, earn exclusive discounts, and more.

Goodwill’s mission has always been to connect people with skills training and employment opportunities, and the people they serve work hard to overcome personal and professional challenges to employment. For example, Goodwill’s Job Connection Center at 1731 O Street is a free computer lab with employment specialists ready to help with resumes, cover letters, job applications and more. They also offer a virtual learning and online skills academy.

Goodwill Industries Serving Southeast Nebraska thanks their shoppers, donors, employees, clients and community members for their support in helping Goodwill continue their mission of “Willing workers employed, and community resources maximized.” For more information, visit lincolngoodwill.org, call (402) 477-0436, or follow them on Facebook and Twitter (@lincolngoodwill), and Instagram (@lincoln_goodwill).