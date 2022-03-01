Sip Nebraska Sets Spring Festival Dates for May 6 – 7 at Mahoney State Park

Sip Nebraska (sipnebraska.com), organized by Blur Parties, is pleased to announce that their spring event will be held Friday and Saturday May 6 – 7 at Mahoney State Park in Ashland, NE. The two-day festival includes unlimited tastings from Nebraska’s best-produced wines, hard ciders, craft beers, and spirits. If you enjoy your tastings, purchase a glass to enjoy or bottles of your own to take home and stock up for the summer! Attendees can also spend the weekend playing lawn games, listening to live music from local bands, taking part in dance lessons, goat yoga, sip and learn classes, trolley tours through the park, touring the delicious food vendors, and shopping from the array of endless artisan and craft vendors!

Standard tasting tickets are $45 Friday and $55 Saturday, and include a tasting glass and tastings for wine, hard cider, craft beer, and spirits. A limited edition ticket is also available for $65 Friday and $75 Saturday, and comes with limited edition tastings, an event t-shirt, and access to indoor restrooms, in addition to what is included with the standard ticket. Designated driver tickets are available for $15 either day. Learn more and register by searching “Sip Nebraska” on eventbrite.com.

Every year, Sip Nebraska brings together a community of local wine, craft beer, spirits, and their fans to celebrate Nebraska’s beverage industry. For more information about the Sip Nebraska festival, visit sipnebraska.com or check out them out on Facebook (@SipNebraska).