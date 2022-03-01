Women in Sales & Business to Host Meeting on March 9 at Venue

The next Women in Sales & Business (WISB, www.wisblincoln.org) monthly meeting will be held Wednesday, March 9, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. The meeting will be hosted at Venue Restaurant & Lounge in the Lancaster/Nebraska room, located at 4111 Pioneer Woods Dr., STE 100. They will first hold their regular business meeting, followed by a presentation given by Jennifer Haralson. Jennifer will share her expertise and discuss building an engaging culture.

The cost to attend in-person is $16 for members with lunch, $10 without lunch, and FREE for first-time guests. All women attending should be prepared to make a brief introduction of themselves and their business. Those who plan on attending are asked to register on the Women in Sales & Business Facebook page (@wisblincoln).

Women in Sales & Business began meeting in 1987 to offer businesswomen in Lincoln the opportunity to network within an all-female setting. Today, their goal is to encourage and develop creative leadership in women. They are dedicated to promoting their growth through the accumulation and sharing of knowledge, and they are always looking for new members to join their group! Learn more by calling (402) 472-8675 or visiting www.wisblincoln.org.