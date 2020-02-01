Choose Your Community – The Waterford Communities

Choose Your Community

Finding the senior living option and level of care that is right for you or your loved one.

Finding the right assisted living community can feel like an overwhelming process. The good news is you are not alone. The wonderful staff at The Waterford Communities will help you find the perfect fit so that you can stop searching and feel at peace knowing you have made the right decision.

Here are some questions to consider:

Are they experiencing any mobility challenges?

Do they need help with any of the following daily activities: Getting dressed, using the restroom, taking medications, bathing, and eating meals?

Have they had to go to the hospital within the past 6 months?

Do they have difficulty remembering daily tasks/routines?

Have they been feeling disoriented or lost when leaving somewhere you’re familiar with?

Do they search for exits in unfamiliar places?

If your loved one needed help, would they remember to push a button alerting nursing staff?

The Waterford Communities is made up of three communities that offer assisted living and memory care to seniors in the Lincoln community. The Waterford at Williamsburg and The Waterford at College View are assisted living communities, and The Waterford at Wilderness Hills is a memory care community.

The Waterford at Williamsburg

3940 Pine Lake Rd. | (402) 423-0000

The Waterford at Williamsburg is an assisted living community with a traditional home-like atmosphere. Residents enjoy this smaller community and the individualized care and attention to detail it offers. The community meets basic needs such as transportation, weekly housekeeping, three home-cooked meals every day, and life-enrichment activities and exercise. The Waterford at Williamsburg also offers medication administration, on-site physician services, mobility assistance, and much more.

The Waterford at College View

4848 S 48th St. | (402) 434-2680

The Waterford at College View is an assisted living community with countless amenities and activities just like its sister community. Each member of their team is carefully selected and trained to embrace their culture and beliefs, and they operate under a system that focuses on customer service, commitment to dignity, and compassion towards each resident. Amenities/services include cozy indoor spaces and beautiful outdoor and enclosed patio spaces, daily meals and snacks, therapeutic whirlpool bath, beauty salon and barber shop, daily activities and exercise, weekly housekeeping, laundry services, cable television and Wi-Fi, emergency call system, and 24-hour staff.

The Waterford at Wilderness Hills

8939 Keystone Dr. | (402) 421-8105

The Waterford at Wilderness Hills Memory Care specializes in individualized care for residents with dementia or Alzheimer’s. This small community was designed to make residents feel safe and at home. Amenities/services include nurses on staff, sensory stimulation activities, personalized one-on-one activities, tranquility sensory room, therapeutic whirlpool bath and spa, beauty salon and barber shop, weekly housekeeping, laundry services, and open air patio space with serene walking path. Residents and their loved ones enjoy community perks such as family-style dining, private rooms, and an open-air enclosed patio with walking path. The community is even pet friendly!

All of The Waterford Communities have an open-door policy; family members and friends of residents are always welcome to visit. If you are considering one of these residences, The Waterford staff would love to have you stop in and meet their amazing team of caregivers and administrators.