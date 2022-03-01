Everyone can benefit from keeping their mind strong, and this can be done by taking continuing education classes. Southeast Community College (SCC, www.southeast.edu) makes this easily attainable with their many non-credit courses throughout the year. Non-credit courses are designed to enhance your current workforce skills, upgrade your job skills, or for personal pleasure. Classes are small, and instructors understand the needs of adult learners. SCC’s current Winter 2022 Schedule still has opportunities available through April, and there will be new courses opening in the summer. Continuing education course are provided in Cass, Fillmore, Gage, Jefferson, Johnson, Lancaster, Nemaha, Otoe, Pawnee, Richardson, Saline, Saunders, Seward, Thayer, and York counties in these areas of study:

Health Care

Trades & Industrial Technology

Computers & Technology

Business Development

Leadership & Professional Development

Personal Interest

Traffic Safety & Licensing

Is there a skill that has always interested you? From dance, genealogy, languages, and photography, to gardening, cooking, and raising chickens…there is a wide variety of personal interest courses to choose from or keep your eye out for in the future. Classes may be multi-week or one day. The majority of the classes don’t require any previous experience—just arrive in person or tune in online.

SCC is committed to its mission of transforming students and the diverse communities it serves through accessible, dynamic and responsive pathways to career and technical, academic transfer, and continuing education programs, as well as lifelong learning opportunities.

To view the full Winter 2022 Continuing Education Schedule or the Winter 2022 Online Classes schedule, go to: www.southeast.edu/continuingeducation

Questions: 402-437-2700 | continuinged@southeast.edu