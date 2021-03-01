Cruise & Associates – We Work for People Who Work.

For over 29 years, community members have trusted Cruise & Associates (cruise-associates.com) to take care of their income tax, business, and financial services needs. They focus on education and customer service that best suits their clients’ needs and situation. The firm was founded by Robert Cruise and has over 20 amazing team members, serving Lincoln, Omaha, Albion, Columbus, Grand Island, and Wayne, NE.

Business Services

Customized Solutions – With the continuously changing world, people don’t always fit into a standardized box of services. This is why Cruise & Associates has developed customized service agreements. These agreements allow a client to custom-build a package of services that they wish to purchase. This could be something as simple as having your bank reconciliation done for you on your computer on up to full outsourcing of your bookkeeping functions while keeping them in-house at the same time.

Accounting – Cruise & Associates will prepare customized monthly or quarterly financial statements for your specific business and industry. Most accountants try to group all businesses under one set of financial statements. This doesn’t work because all businesses are unique. The experts at Cruise & Associates will also reconcile your bank account and help create a simple internal recordkeeping system.

Bookkeeping – Bookkeeping services offer business owners the luxury of an in-house bookkeeper without the worries of having an employee call in sick or having to pay out benefits. Cruise & Associates can take care of accounts payable and receivable, create invoices, and send out statements, write checks, track vendor’s invoices and credits, and reconcile vendor statements.

Payroll Services – A current report from the Government Accounting Office (Report GAO/T-GGD-91-65) shows that the Internal Revenue Service penalized 34% of all employers who used the payroll depository system for incorrect or late payments of taxes owed. With Cruise & Associates, the only thing an employer has to do is figure hours and then fax, email, or call that information to their office. Cruise & Associates processes the payroll and prints checks on checks they provide. This leaves the owners with the task of just signing the checks. The payroll service also includes handling the annual worker’s compensation audit at no extra cost.

Remote CFO – Growing businesses often reach a point where they need professional financial advice but can’t afford a full-time CFO or controller. Cruise & Associates’ remote services gives you a professional financial manager who works with you to help guide your business to success. The cost of hiring a full-time CFO can range from $50,000 to $100,000+. This service provides the experience you need at a fraction of that cost.

Educational Programs – Business owners know how to do the job, but don’t always understand all aspects of their business, and this can often be the difference between success and failure. Through our education programs, we can help make your business more efficient and effective, more profitable and improve cash flow. Our services typically range from 2-5 advisory sessions where we help our clients develop a strategy for now and into the future.

We can help those just starting out in business figure out how to survive to those who have been in business for 20 years and who want to take it to the next level.

QuickBooks/Software Consulting – Cruise & Associates has over 20 years of experience in dealing with and supporting various versions of QuickBooks. They can install QuickBooks and have the system up-and-running in a short period of time. Then, continue to support you by simply answering your questions or providing you with one of their full-service programs.

“Cruise & Associates is absolutely a five-star firm. I’ve used them for many years now. As a matter of fact, when I started my business in 2006, I was using another firm. Two years into it, the old firm told me I owed a large amount to the IRS after our year-end. Needless to say I was devastated. I went to Cruise & Associates knowing I needed a second opinion. They amended my taxes, and I was relieved to know my old firm was wrong. I’ve been with Cruise & Associates ever since. They are family oriented and make the tax process easy!” – Chad S.