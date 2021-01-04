Union Bank & Trust: Your Money has People.

Family-owned since 1965, Union Bank & Trust (ubt.com) has been providing comprehensive banking solutions even longer. We were recently recognized as the #2 bank in the United States by Forbes in its “World’s Best Banks” list, and we attribute this great honor to our dedicated employees, loyal customers, and the amazing communities we are so proud to serve.

What changes have you seen in the industry and your company in the past few years?

As the industry moves deeper into the digital world, we are constantly working to implement new technology to improve customer experiences. Our customers get results and responses more quickly, with increased flexibility. However, we’re ensuring that technology isn’t replacing the human element – something that’s very important to us – but complementing it instead.

What has been your most important achievement as a a business?

We live and work in the communities we serve, treating our customers like the friends, family, an neighbors that they are. We often have the privilege of being able to be a part of a customer’s journey from opening their first account, buying their first car and home, on into retirement. To be able to accommodate a customer’s very diverse needs every step along the way – that’s a unique position to be in. We love serving the customers who make up our community and make it a priority to invest in the community itself, giving individually and collectively our time, talent, and treasure.

How did you continue serving your customers through the challenges presented by the pandemic?

The pandemic has been challenging for everyone, and UBT is no exception. Closing lobbies on a large scale and having other departments work from home while remaining full service (and processing PPP loans!) was not only an operational challenge but put extra demands on branch staff. Employees quickly adapted, though, carrying out added cleaning protocols and increased call volume. Much of our business – including some loan closings – was carried out through the branch drive-thrus, and we made many new customer relationships behind masks and plexiglass shields.

What do you see happening to grow and evolves the UBT customer experience over the next five years?

Efficiency! Exciting innovations in technology will result in greater efficiency, which will hopefully further enhance the services we’re providing our customers. This could result in even faster loan decisions, individualized online product suggestions, and a more holistic approach to financial education.