Star City Six – Jameon Rush

Maly Marketing (malymarketing.com) is a full-service marketing agency based in Lincoln. Jameon Rush oversees video production at Maly Marketing.

Tell us a little about your business.

We’re driven to help our clients succeed and to do work that we’re proud of. Creative problem solving is our specialty. Because most of our clients aren’t dealing with massive budgets, we’ve found that it helps to look for solutions that are straightforward and inexpensive to implement.

How did you get started in the business?

I joined the team at Maly Marketing in June of 2019. Prior to this, I owned and operated Optix Digital Media, a video production company that was based in Hastings.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally?

Starting my own business from the ground up. Being responsible for payroll and the livelihood of your employees is always a huge responsibility and challenge.

What has been your most important achievement professionally?

Making the decision to quit a good job to start my own business and do what I love each and every day.

What do you see as one of the biggest turning points in your life?

I’ve made two big moves in my life. Originally from Clay Center, KS, I came to Nebraska to attend college in Hastings where I lived for a total of 12 years. I just recently made the transition to life in Lincoln this past summer.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?

My two biggest passions are traveling and staying active. When I can combine the two, it’s even better. Here in Lincoln, I enjoy cycling, rock climbing, ultimate frisbee, and sand volleyball. Throughout the year, I make several trips out to the mountains where I enjoy hiking, camping, downhill mountain biking, and snowboarding.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know?

Shortly after college, I trained and fought in a mixed martial arts (MMA) program in Omaha. I retired with an undefeated 1-0 career.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“Never half-ass two things, full-ass one thing.” – Ron Swanson

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be?

Hard-working.

Which talent would you most like to have?

Being able to sing well would have been a great talent to have. This is something I was not blessed with, but I love listening to really any type of music with great vocals.

If you could choose any other profession to be successful in, what would it be?

I would be most interested in a career in the culinary industry. Creating great food in a great environment would be an exciting and fulfilling career, second only to my current career as a video producer and filmmaker.

What is your favorite movie?

My list of top movies seems to have several movies from Director Christopher Nolan. I love his focus and commitment to using practical effects instead of CGI. His movies also seem to always have a top-notch story and amazing acting.

What is your favorite TV show?

I think it will be a long time before anything rivals what HBO was able to pull off with Game of Thrones. Although it may not have ended in the best fashion, the show was on a scale and scope of nothing else. Band of Brothers is a close second.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so?

Phone: (402) 875-6228; Email: Jameon@malymarketing.com; Website: www.MalyMarketing.com.