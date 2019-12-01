Star City Six – Matthew Moorhead

Shelter Insurance® (www.shelterinsurance.com) provides financially secure insurance protection and services to individuals and businesses. Matthew Moorhead is a local insurance agent with Shelter Insurance.

Tell us a little about your business.

I am an old-school insurance agent who likes to get to know my clients on a professional and personal level. The more I can learn about someone, the more help I can be as an agent. Most people just pay their insurance because they have to have it. Anyone with a computer can sell insurance without knowing the client’s needs.

How did you get started in the business?

I was steered toward this business by a family member. I fell in love with the work. I enjoy helping and getting to know new people.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally?

Not being able to help out everyone I would like to. Some clients are just not good fits for any of the companies that I write for. If I cannot help, I always do my best to get them to a company that is a good fit for them. After being in this business for 20 years, I have a great network of agents who I work with and trust to help my clients out if I cannot. This can sometimes be surprising to people who call me for a quote.

What has been your most important achievement professionally?

I have received several sales awards throughout the years but nothing compares to the feeling of being able to replace someone’s house after a tornado or fire, car after an accident, or deliver life proceeds from the passing of a loved one. When tragedy happens, sometimes people are literally left with nothing. The ability to get them a place to stay, money for food to eat, promise of rebuilding their house, or replacing their car and all of their belongings is really is the most important achievement I could ever wish for.

Tell us a little about your family.

I have two children: Jenee (22) who just graduated from UNL with a degree in psychology and Xavian (15) a sophomore in high school who plays for the baseball team. I have a spouse, Yolonda Milton, who is a volleyball coach and a trainer at FedEx.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off?

Fishing or playing basketball.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? – I am a true crime junkie. I love to watch shows, movies, and documentaries as well as listen to podcasts about solved and unsolved crimes around the world.

Who inspires you?

Dathin Cooper. He is the son of a friend of mine who is in a wheelchair due to some horrible disease. He is the most outstanding human I have ever met, and he does everything in his power to make the people around him smile.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

“There may be people that have more talent than you, but there’s no excuse for anyone to work harder than you do.” – Derek Jeter

If you had a theme song, what would it be?

“Love Is My Religion” by Ziggy Marley.

What local nonprofit organization(s) are you passionate about or involved with, and are there any special reasons why?

Lincoln has several good sports clubs, and I like to sponsor teams, help coach, or even get a kid a glove or a bat that they might need but can’t afford.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so?

Phone: (402) 488-2545; Email: mmoorhead@shelterinsurance.com; Website: www.shelterinsurance.com.